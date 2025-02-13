Moving iMage Technologies Returns to Revenue Growth and Narrows Losses

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ) recently announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The company reported revenue growth and a reduction in losses, primarily attributed to an improved industry environment and a technology refresh cycle.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MiT, Phil Rafnson, highlighted that the cinema industry spending environment is showing signs of strength, with theaters increasing investments in modernization efforts. The company experienced a return to revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and implemented cost reductions, all contributing to an improved net loss year-over-year. MiT secured multiple orders tied to the ongoing technology refresh cycle, particularly for laser projectors and advanced sound solutions like Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Looking ahead, Francois Godfrey, President and Chief Operating Officer of MiT, expressed optimism about the industry’s potential for improved demand, especially following a surge of more than 40% in the 2024 holiday box office compared to the previous year. The company plans to increase marketing efforts to showcase its capabilities while maintaining cost efficiency.

In the financial statements, key highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 included:

– Revenue increased to $3,441 compared to $3,265

– Gross profit increased to $936 compared to $759, with a gross margin of 27.2%

– Operating loss improved to ($561) compared to ($830)

– Net loss and Loss per Share (EPS) improved to ($527) and ($0.05) compared to ($794) and ($0.07) respectively

– Cash held by the company as of December 31, 2024, amounted to $5,316.

Moving iMage Technologies is committed to providing technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, expanding into live entertainment venues and Esports. The company aims to revolutionize the out-of-home entertainment experience through innovative technology and superior service.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details from the full 8-K filing on the SEC’s website. Additionally, a transcript of the conference call and a press release are available for reference, providing more insights into MiT’s financial performance and strategic outlook.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

