Mr Miggles Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.91 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mr Miggles has a total market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mr Miggles alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,874.86 or 0.99986408 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,254.70 or 0.99339655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is mrmigglesbase.com. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.06836757 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,193,980.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mr Miggles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mr Miggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mr Miggles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.