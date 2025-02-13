MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.76 and a 200-day moving average of $496.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

