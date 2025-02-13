MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 199,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Williams Companies stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

