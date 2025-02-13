MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,018.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,934.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,483.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

