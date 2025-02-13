Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNE shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.