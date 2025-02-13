Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

