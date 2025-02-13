Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

