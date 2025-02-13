Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

