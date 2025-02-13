NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
