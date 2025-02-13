Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1714821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Nintendo by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

