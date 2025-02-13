Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1714821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.
Nintendo Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.45.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
