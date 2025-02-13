Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.19%. Nissan Motor updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.150–0.150 EPS.

NSANY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Separately, Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

