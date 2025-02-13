Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nortec Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Nortec Minerals
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
