Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 102,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

