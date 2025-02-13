Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.6 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,085. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

