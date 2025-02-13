Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

