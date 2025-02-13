Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance
Shares of OLNCF stock remained flat at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omni-Lite Industries Canada
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.