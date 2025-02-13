Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

Shares of OLNCF stock remained flat at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.