Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.240 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,558,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,057. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $21,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,856 shares in the company, valued at $65,744,323.20. This represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,210.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock valued at $269,397,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

