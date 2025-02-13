Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.240 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.88. 12,558,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,057. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total transaction of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,864 shares of company stock valued at $269,397,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

