Park Capital Management LLC WI Buys Shares of 12,108 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.