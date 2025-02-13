Park Capital Management LLC WI Buys Shares of 12,108 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHA opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
