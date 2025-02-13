Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

