Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

PSFE stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $5,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

