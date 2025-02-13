Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Paysafe
Paysafe Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $5,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paysafe
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.