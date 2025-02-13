PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILZ. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.