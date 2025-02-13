Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 8.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 1,920,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,276,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,217,000 after buying an additional 1,299,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 1,187,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
