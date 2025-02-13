Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Up 2,851.1% in January

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 2,851.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet Image International Price Performance

NASDAQ YIBO opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Planet Image International has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

