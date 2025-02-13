Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 7,042 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

