Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.