Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $223,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Delta Air Lines Price Performance
Shares of DAL opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
