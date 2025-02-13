Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,453,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.