Promising Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 12th

Union Pacific, CF Industries, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to investments in companies involved in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers used in agriculture to enhance crop growth and boost yields. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as commodity prices, crop demand, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.51. 872,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,477. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average of $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. 2,418,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,005. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 8,968,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,707. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

