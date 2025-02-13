PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Issues Earnings Results

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.89 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.1 %

PZC stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.08). 606,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,504. The stock has a market cap of £362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

