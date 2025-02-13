Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.210–1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0 million-$68.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 million.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 1,284,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QMCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $71,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,899.20. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $27,536.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,615.06. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,208 shares of company stock valued at $274,764 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.