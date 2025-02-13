Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

RRR stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 73.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

