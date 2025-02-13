Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,250.0 days.

Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 5.0 %

RLLWF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Reliance Worldwide has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

