Rep. Emily Randall Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Representative Emily Randall (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GARRET D. LEAHEY 2019 IRREVOCABLE F/B/O ALISON LEAHEY” account.

Representative Emily Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 1/6/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,994. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Representative Randall

Emily Randall (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Randall (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Emily Randall was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and lives in Bremerton, Washington. Randall earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and women’s studies from Wellesley College in 2008. Her career experience includes working as a development professional with Wellesley College, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Legal Voice.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.