Rep. Emily Randall Unloads Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Representative Emily Randall (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortive stock on January 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GARRET D. LEAHEY 2019 IRREVOCABLE F/B/O ALISON LEAHEY” account.

Representative Emily Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 1/6/2025.

Fortive Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,279. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Randall

Emily Randall (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Randall (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Emily Randall was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and lives in Bremerton, Washington. Randall earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and women’s studies from Wellesley College in 2008. Her career experience includes working as a development professional with Wellesley College, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Legal Voice.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

