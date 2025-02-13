Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CarMax stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $87.64. 1,172,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,698. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $423,187,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 740.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 834,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,061,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

