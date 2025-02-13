Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.