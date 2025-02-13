Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.820-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $224.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

