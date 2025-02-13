Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OSK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.55. 350,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,567. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

