Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) in the last few weeks:
- 2/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2024 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OSK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.55. 350,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,567. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Oshkosh
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
