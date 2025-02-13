ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Now Covered by Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of LFWD stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Swinford purchased 16,907 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,939.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,454.94. This trade represents a 63.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,279. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

