Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Rolf Stangl Purchases 6,000 Shares

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rolf Stangl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Rolf Stangl bought 3,682 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

