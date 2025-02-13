Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of RICOY stock remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

