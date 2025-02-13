Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.58%.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Shares of RICOY stock remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.
About Ricoh
