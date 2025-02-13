Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,313.20 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,133.46 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,281.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,341.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

