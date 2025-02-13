Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $29.50. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 1,702,913 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SOC. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

