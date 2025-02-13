Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 401.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

