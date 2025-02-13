Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

