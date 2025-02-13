SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

WORX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

