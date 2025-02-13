Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Sector 10 Price Performance
Sector 10 Company Profile
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sector 10
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.