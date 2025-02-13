Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 239.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sentage Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
Sentage Company Profile
