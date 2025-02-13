Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 239.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sentage Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

